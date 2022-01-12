Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Short Interest Down 17.9% in December

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 786,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of OLMA opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $295.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.98. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $54.88.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $54,557.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 739,675 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $6,945,548.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,902 shares of company stock valued at $588,541. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,490,000 after buying an additional 870,796 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,649,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,451,000 after buying an additional 32,906 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,477,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,707,000 after buying an additional 40,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 610,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after buying an additional 317,871 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

