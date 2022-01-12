Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) PT Lowered to $36.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OHI. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.
Shares of OHI opened at $31.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.91.
In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 782.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.
