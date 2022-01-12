Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) PT Lowered to $36.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OHI. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

Shares of OHI opened at $31.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.91.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 782.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

