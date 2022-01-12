Omni (OMNI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $494.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $494.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $3.11 or 0.00007102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.88 or 0.00317163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008740 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000886 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,308 coins and its circulating supply is 562,992 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

