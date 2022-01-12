Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $81.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Omnicom's shares have outperformed its industry in the pastyear, partly due to better-than-expected earnings and revenue performance in the last three quarters. Consistency and diversity of operations and increased focus on delivering consumer-centric strategic business solutions ensure persistent profitability for Omnicom. The company’s bottom line is gaining from ongoing operating efficiency initiatives in real estate, back office services, procurement and IT areas. Change in business mix resulting from disposition of some non-core or underperforming agencies over the past year, is also aiding the bottom line. However, global presence exposes it to foreign exchange rate risks. Dependence on information technology systems makes it vulnerable to cybersecurity threats. The company’s CRM Execution and Support segment remains a concern.”

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

NYSE:OMC traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.41. 77,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.97 and its 200-day moving average is $73.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $61.46 and a twelve month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 183.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

