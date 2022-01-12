OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) PT Raised to $65.00 at Truist Securities

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.22% from the stock’s previous close.

ONEW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist raised their price target on OneWater Marine from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OneWater Marine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $54.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.84. OneWater Marine has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.23.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $280.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.80 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 28,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,717,212.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $306,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,102 shares of company stock worth $8,640,863 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

