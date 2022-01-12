Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $75.29

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.29 and traded as high as $77.37. Onex shares last traded at $77.37, with a volume of 1,103 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ONEXF shares. TD Securities started coverage on Onex in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Onex from C$125.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Onex from C$113.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC downgraded Onex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, increased their price objective on Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Onex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 20.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average of $73.43.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $6.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0795 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Onex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.56%.

Onex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

