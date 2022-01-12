Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Barclays

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Open Text stock opened at $46.53 on Wednesday. Open Text has a 52-week low of $43.68 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.27 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

