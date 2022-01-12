Oppenheimer Weighs in on Wingstop Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wingstop in a report issued on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (down from $178.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.53.

NASDAQ WING opened at $163.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.23. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $112.49 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 165.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,276 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 9.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 4,194.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 9.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 14.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

