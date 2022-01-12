Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.78% and a negative net margin of 822.72%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORMP traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.02. 4,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,997. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $457.79 million, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORMP shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Aegis boosted their price objective on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oramed Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 37,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 17,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 289.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

