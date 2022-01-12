Orbitcoin (ORB) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000492 BTC on exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $691,869.11 and $492.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,727.39 or 1.00015544 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00094776 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.47 or 0.00328154 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.02 or 0.00452921 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00015204 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00138882 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008393 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006641 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007617 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

