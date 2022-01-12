OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) PT Lowered to $5.30

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.70 to $5.30 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 204.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OGI. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.94.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $521.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.13 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 163.38% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. On average, analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.