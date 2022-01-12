Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. is a leading power technology enterprise that designs, manufactures and implements energy management systems, consisting primarily of high-performance, energy efficient lighting systems, controls and related services, for commercial and industrial customers without compromising their quantity or quality of light. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Shares of OESX opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $135.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $189,230.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

