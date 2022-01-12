Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,904 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Adobe by 11.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Adobe by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 16.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 15.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 236,760 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,656,000 after acquiring an additional 31,995 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $10.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $535.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $617.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $621.57.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.56.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

