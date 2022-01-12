Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $4.30 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,065. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.93.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

