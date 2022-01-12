Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $5.66 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 413.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 73,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 58,947 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 232.1% in the 2nd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 42,622 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 467,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 27,216 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,171,102 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.64.

