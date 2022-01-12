Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 5,635 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $21,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

BSV stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.42. 42,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,023. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.07 and a 200-day moving average of $81.70. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.28 and a 52-week high of $82.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

