Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,061 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 93,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,173. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.81. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

