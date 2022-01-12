Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 18,074 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,912,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,074 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.6% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $96,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,127,224. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.25. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

