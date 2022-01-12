Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 93,451 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,451 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT remained flat at $$50.69 during trading on Wednesday. 1,511,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.76.

