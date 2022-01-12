Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,344 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,341,531. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.14 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.03.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

