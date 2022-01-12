Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,141 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 27,780 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.24% of Ormat Technologies worth $9,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORA. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

In other news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $183,668.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $536,575 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $77.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.02, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.86 and a 200-day moving average of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.