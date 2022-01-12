OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Sees Large Volume Increase

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 83,840 shares.The stock last traded at $51.56 and had previously closed at $52.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KIDS shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.54.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $25.08 million during the quarter. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.42 per share, with a total value of $60,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,720,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,858,000 after acquiring an additional 207,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,161,000 after acquiring an additional 23,764 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 425,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,889,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 319.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 291,512 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 303,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,172,000 after purchasing an additional 22,944 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

