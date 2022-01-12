O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) Shares Down 0.2%

O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.08 and last traded at $45.57. Approximately 163,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 102,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.68.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 69,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,712,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000.

