Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Osisko Gold Ltd is a mining company which is engaged in exploration and mining for gold and other precious metals. Osisko Gold Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,207.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.15.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,823,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,442 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,323,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,545,000 after buying an additional 823,032 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1,608.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 642,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 604,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 117.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after buying an additional 537,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

