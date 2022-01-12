Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.93

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.93 and last traded at C$3.93, with a volume of 494803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.04.

In related news, Director John Feliks Burzynski bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.62 per share, with a total value of C$65,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 482,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,264,150. Also, Senior Officer Alexandra Drapack sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.57, for a total transaction of C$535,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at C$464,516. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $105,400.

About Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

