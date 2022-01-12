Otter Creek Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group accounts for approximately 3.1% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 108,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.28. 4,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,200. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.47 and its 200 day moving average is $136.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on J. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

