Otter Creek Advisors LLC Has $4.42 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the quarter. Ball makes up approximately 2.3% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,336,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 186,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 152.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 639,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,498,000 after buying an additional 386,383 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 21.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 78,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after buying an additional 13,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth $284,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.55. 9,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,079. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.41. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is 32.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. Citigroup downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.82.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

