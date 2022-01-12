Otter Creek Advisors LLC Purchases 341 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. IES comprises 1.2% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of IES worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IES by 659.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 638,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,805,000 after acquiring an additional 554,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IES by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,642,000 after acquiring an additional 51,531 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IES in the third quarter worth $1,906,000. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IES by 9.8% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 459,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,619,000 after acquiring an additional 41,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in IES by 275.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 35,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

IES stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.12. The company had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,249. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.37. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $324,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Matthew J. Simmes purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.29 per share, with a total value of $51,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across various end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

