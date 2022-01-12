Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 164.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,645 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 6.8% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.42.

Shares of OC stock opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. Owens Corning has a one year low of $75.44 and a one year high of $109.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

