Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $8.53.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.20 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXLC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 153.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 22,489 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter valued at $287,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 12,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 247.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 122,225 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Oxford Lane Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

