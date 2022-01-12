PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 150.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,782 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,663,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,427,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,804,000. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $92.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.98 and a 200 day moving average of $85.44.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCAR. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

