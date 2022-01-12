PacWest Bancorp (PACW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th. Analysts expect PacWest Bancorp to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PacWest Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PACW opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average of $44.18. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $147,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,702 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of PacWest Bancorp worth $13,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PACW shares. Truist increased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.36.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

