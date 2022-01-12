Palladiem LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Palladiem LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,953 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Palladiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.94. The company had a trading volume of 18,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,067. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $79.23.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

