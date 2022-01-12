Palladiem LLC Sells 900 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Palladiem LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Palladiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 653.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,999,000 after acquiring an additional 385,253 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,545,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,229,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,821,000 after purchasing an additional 267,938 shares during the last quarter. Alphadyne Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,190,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,044,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,503,290. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $60.19 and a 52 week high of $97.55.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.