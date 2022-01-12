Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 81.50% from the stock’s previous close.

FNA has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

FNA opened at $17.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Paragon 28 has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $25.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.84.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paragon 28 will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

