Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 1,712 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Paragon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.61. 97,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,341,531. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.03. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $117.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

