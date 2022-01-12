Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

