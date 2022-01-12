PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last Week

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001049 BTC on exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $65.66 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.89 or 0.00390272 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008516 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.38 or 0.01263763 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 142,923,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

