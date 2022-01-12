Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,339,000 after buying an additional 1,453,591 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,762,000 after buying an additional 192,704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,685,000 after buying an additional 168,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72,214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,303,000 after purchasing an additional 137,208 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,724,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,224,000 after purchasing an additional 130,417 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $152.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.47 and a 200-day moving average of $144.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $118.13 and a twelve month high of $153.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

