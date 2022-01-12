Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $615,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Financial Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3,449.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 72,887 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

SUSA stock opened at $103.71 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $81.56 and a 52-week high of $106.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.89.

