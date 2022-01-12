Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in V.F. by 15.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 18,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 284,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VFC opened at $71.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day moving average is $74.97.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Truist Financial started coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global cut V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

