Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 595 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 865,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,880,000 after purchasing an additional 61,698 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 106,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 20,747 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,071.5% in the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 20,423 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.64.

