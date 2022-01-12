Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,072 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $655.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $565.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.07.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $7.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.56. The company had a trading volume of 12,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,812. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.44 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.