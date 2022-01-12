Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.06

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 72835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth $651,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the third quarter valued at $1,103,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Payoneer Global by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,971 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

