PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,550 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PayPal were worth $38,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 355.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 220,669 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 6.5% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in PayPal by 6.0% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth $804,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 57,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,091,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.67. 438,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,516,317. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.40 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.69.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.08.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

