Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE BTU traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.22. 6,216,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,923,502. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $83,566.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul V. Richard sold 11,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $131,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,149 shares of company stock worth $3,683,446. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,125,000 after buying an additional 162,404 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,196 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 16,339 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $473,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,984,539 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $39,526,000 after purchasing an additional 44,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Peabody Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 353,510 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

