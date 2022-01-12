PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Trading Up 1.1%

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)’s share price was up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.35. Approximately 57,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 48,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

The stock has a market cap of $89.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 87.37%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 182.61%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of PermRock Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PRT)

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

