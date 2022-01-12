Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €220.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €220.00 ($250.00) price target by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s previous close.

RI has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($267.05) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($203.41) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($284.09) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €204.00 ($231.82) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €243.00 ($276.14) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €218.25 ($248.01).

Shares of RI opened at €201.90 ($229.43) on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($154.83). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €208.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €194.52.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

