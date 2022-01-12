PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.66

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.66 and last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $633.45 million, a P/E ratio of -46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $210.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PetIQ news, President Susan Sholtis acquired 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $99,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman acquired 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.51 per share, with a total value of $50,182.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 71,083 shares of company stock worth $1,458,200 in the last ninety days. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 701,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,066,000 after purchasing an additional 101,802 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,099,000.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

