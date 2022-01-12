Phantomx (PNX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $100.00

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Phantomx coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phantomx has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phantomx has a total market cap of $125,072.76 and approximately $100.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.51 or 0.00328367 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00015224 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008353 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003239 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00019070 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

